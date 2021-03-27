At Least 23 Thousand Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Al-Quds, MINA – At least 23 thousand Muslims performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine on Friday, amidst strict military procedures imposed by the Israeli Occupation Authority.

The Islamic waqf department at Al-Quds said that around 23 thousand Muslims performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa al Mubarak Mosque.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that Israeli police forces were scattered at a number of entrances to al-Aqsa and the old city of al-Quds, especially in the Amod gate area, they were checking the identities of citizens who wanted to enter carefully.

The Muslims arrived before dawn, to perform the dawn prayers in congregation, they came from the City of Al-Quds and the Palestinian area 48, responding to the call of Fajr Akbar at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli Occupation Authority continues to try to take control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, through a series of ironic policies, making it difficult for Muslims to enter Al-Aqsa, and on the other hand making it easier for Jews to enter it.

Almost every day the Jews are allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, in the morning and afternoon. As a group they entered Al-Aqsa through a special gate which is under Israeli control, namely the gate of Al-Magharibah.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops provided security for the Jews to carry out Talmudic rituals in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A similar policy was successfully carried out by the Israeli authorities to control the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, which is currently divided into two for Jews and Muslims. A real blasphemy against the sanctity of the mosque and a violation of norms and human rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)