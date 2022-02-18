ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting Discusses Myanmar’s Situation

Pnom Penh, MINA – ASEAN Foreign Ministers held a meeting on Thursday in Pnom Penh, Cambodia. A number of issues were discussed, including the issue of Myanmar.

“We are all still very concerned about the situation in Myanmar, including the lack of significant progress in implementing the 5 Points of Consensus (5PCs). All ASEAN countries expect progress in the implementation of 5PCs,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference after the meeting.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that the implementation of the 5PCs is very important for the people of Myanmar, for stability and peace in the region and the credibility of ASEAN.

According to Retno, two important things that she wants to see from the current implementation of 5PCs are, first, the cessation of the use of violence and cruelty. Second, the visit of the Special Envoy of the Chair of ASEAN can be carried out and has access to communicate and meet with all parties in Myanmar.

In addition, Indonesia also reminded the importance of humanitarian assistance for the people of Myanmar in order to reach all parties in need.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting was the first to be held under the chairmanship of Cambodia.

The meeting was originally scheduled for January, but due to some considerations and circumstances, the meeting was postponed

February.

