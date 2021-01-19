As 900 People Affected by Flash Floods in Indonesia

Bogor, MINA – A total of 900 people were affected by flash floods in Tugu Selatan Village, Cisarua District, Bogor Regency, West Java on Tuesday.

The Head of the Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Raditya Jati said flash floods occurred after high intensity rain that was followed by landslides from the mountains.

“Meanwhile, residents have been evacuated to relatives’ homes and some are staying at Wisma PTPN 8 Gunung Mas,” Raditya said via written message on Tuesday.

According to him, the situation on the ground was not safe enough after the subsequent floods occurred at 12.05 p.m.

The Bogor Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) has reviewed and coordinated the evacuation process and handling of the flash flood.

BNPB asks the public to remain vigilant because the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts the Bogor and surrounding areas have the potential for moderate to heavy rain in the next three days. (T/RE1)

