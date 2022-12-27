As 600 Palestinian Children Detained by Israel in 2022

Ramallah, MINA – In 2022, more than 600 Palestinian children will be detained by Israeli courts under house arrest, according to the Commission on Prisoners and Former Prisoners

The Prisoners Commission said the Israeli occupation authorities use house arrest as a form of punishment for children under the age of 14.

“Because Israeli law does not permit their imprisonment,” the Commission on Prisoners said in a statement as quoted by Wafa on Tuesday.

The commission explained that Israeli occupation courts usually order the detention of children in homes for up to a year or more.

During this period, the child is forced not to leave the house at all, not even to school or clinic and must wear an electronic tracking bracelet.

House arrest is divided into two types: first, the child remains at home with his family for a period determined in accordance with a court decision until the case is decided.

But the parents are often forced to sell the property or use their savings to deposit some money in the courthouse for their son’s immediate release.

The second type is forcibly taking the child out of the house and forcing him to live in a house outside the city, a step that adds to the financial burden of being forced to rent a house, not to mention the social problems that will arise.

The commission says house arrest leaves difficult psychological effects on children and their families, who are forced to watch their children around the clock and prevent them from leaving the house.

House arrest also deprives children of their right to education and creates a constant feeling of anxiety, fear and deprivation. (T/RE1)

