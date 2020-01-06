As 408 Thousand Residents Affected by Floodwaters and Landslides in Greater Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – According to the data which was collected by Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) until Thursday at 22:00 local time, 409 thousand residents have been affected by floodwaters and landslides in the Greater Jakarta area and its surroundings.

BNPB through its official website on Friday said from the data, the most number was in the area of ​​Bekasi City with a total of 366,274 inhabitants.

The recapitulation of flood and landslide impact data as follows:

Bekasi City with 366,274 fatalities and three dead, Bogor Regency 13,230 affected, 11 dead, East Jakarta 9,122 affected, 7 dead, South Jakarta 8,104 affected and no fatalities reported, Tangerang City 3,350 affected people, one person died, Bekasi District 2,846 people were affected and one person died.

Central Jakarta 2,703 people were affected, one person died, Lebak Regency 1,500 people were affected, 7 died and one person was declared missing, West Jakarta 1103 people were affected, one person died, North Jakarta 908 people were affected, no fatalities were reported, Tangerang Selatan 700 affected souls, one person died, Bogor City 11 people died, Depok City three people died, and Cikarang Regency with one subdistrict and one region affected.

Thus, the data were reported from the BNPB Disaster Information and Communication Data Center from various BPBD sources and related agencies. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)