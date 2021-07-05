At Least 80 People Missing from Landslides in Japan

Tokyo, MINA – At least 80 people are still missing after a massive landslide hit the Japanese coastal city of Atami last weekend.

About 1,500 search and rescue teams are searching for the rubble of destroyed homes and the mounds of mud and rock that ripped through the resort town, which lies about 90 kilometers southwest of the capital Tokyo, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to NHK, some 130 houses and buildings were submerged in the landslide triggered by heavy rains since Saturday morning.

As a result, three people have been declared dead so far and around 550 others have been evacuated to nearby hotels.

A total of 215 people are registered as residents in the affected area and the whereabouts of around 135 of them have been confirmed. (T/RE1)

