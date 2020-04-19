As 1,632 Residents Return to Gaza After Four Days

Gaza, MINA – After four days of waiting, 1,632 Palestinians from Egypt are finally able return to Gaza via Rafah crossing.

Head of the Government Media Bureau in Gaza, Salamah Maruf said to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities implemented health protocols by first placing residents in quarantine sites that had been prepared.

“Dozens of medical personnel from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior have also been prepared,” Maruf said as quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Sunday, April 19.

The Ministry of Health has also prepared special equipment and masks and requires returnees to commit to quarantine.

Maruf said the Ministry of Home Affairs had also imposed procedures for those who returned, as well as compiled procedures for receiving goods after sterilization and guaranteeing delivery to their owners in quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, the Social Ministry provides all the necessities of life in health quarantine centers, both in the northern and southern Gaza region, with a capacity of 1,000 people. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)