Select Language

Latest
11 hours agoIran Calls for Imposing Oil Embargo on Israel and Expelling its Ambassadors
14 hours agoMahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election
14 hours agoUN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Wednesday on Gaza Hospital Attack
15 hours agoMore than 2,000 Artists Demand Ending Support for Israel’s Actions
23 hours agoAfter Hospital Bombing, Abbas Withdraws from Meeting with Biden
none

Biden, Sisi Agree to Allow 20 Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza

Rafah, MINA – The President of the United States (US) said an agreement had been reached with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to open the Rafah crossing to allow around 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The announcement came after Biden visited Israel with Tel Aviv pledging not to prevent humanitarian aid from entering through Egypt.

Biden and Sisi held a telephone conversation after the trip, according to the White House, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Sisi previously denied that Egypt had closed the Rafah border crossing, the only crossing from Gaza not to Israel. He instead said Israel’s repeated bombing of the Palestinian side of the crossing had hindered operations.

Also Read:  AWG, MER-C Express Condolences for the Bombing of Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Nevertheless, Biden praised his Egyptian counterpart today, telling reporters that “Sisi deserves real credit because he’s been accommodating.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags: