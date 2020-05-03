As 127 British Politicians Demand the Government Impose Sanctions on Israel

London, MINA – As 127 British politicians from various parties have written letters to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, urging the government to explain to the public in Israel that “any annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories will have severe consequences including sanctions.”

The agreement between the Likud party leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the leader of the Blue-White party, Benny Gantz who formed the coalition government, said the new government could advance the law on annexation after July 1.

The annexation includes the Jordan Valley, the north Dead Sea, and illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which cover more than 30 percent of the occupied West Bank. Thus quoted from WAFA on Sunday, May 3.

In an unprecedented intervention, British politicians, including former cabinet members, ministers and senior diplomats, demanded action not words in opposing Israel’s annexation.

“This will be a deadly blow to the opportunity for peace between Israel and Palestine based on a two-state solution,” they said.

“We write to you to express our anger at the new Israeli government which stated plans to annex the territories it occupied in June 1967,” the letter continued.

“It’s clear that the Israeli Government will use the Covid-19 pandemic opportunity to try to implement this gruesome plan. “It is very important that Britain do everything in its power to prevent this,” they added.

According to the signatories, “The addition of occupied territories violates several UN Security Council Resolutions including UNSCR 242 and 2334.”

On September 12, 2019, a joint statement by the British Government, with France, Germany, Italy and Spain, stated that the unilateral annexation of any part of the West Bank would be a “serious violation of international law.”

The signatories of the letter showed that when Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Britain opposed this action and imposed sanctions.

The signatories also called on the British Prime Minister “to take the lead in uniting international partners to prevent this illegal Israeli act.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)