Arab Ambassadors Council Appreciates Indonesia Consistent Positions Supporting Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Arab Ambassadors Council in Indonesia appreciates Indonesia’s position which continues to consistently support Palestinian rights.

It was conveyed at the extraordinary meeting of the Arab Ambassador Council in Indonesia on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of Arab Ambassadors H.E. Abdelkader Aziria Ambassador of the Peoples’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

“The Arab Ambassadors Council in Indonesia expressed its appreciation for the consistent positions and the important role that the Republic of Indonesia plays in supporting Palestinian rights in all regional and international forums as well as the diplomatic efforts made to support legitimate Palestinian rights, and condemning the systematic and repeated Israeli attacks and violations,” said the council in a written statement received by MINA.

The meeting highlighted the decisions of the Arab League Council’s meeting at the ministerial level No. (8660) in its extraordinary session, held on Tuesday, May 11th , 2021, saluting the heroic Palestinian people for their cohesion and steadfastness in defending their rights against brutal crimes and systematic attacks by Israeli occupation.

Condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the holy sites in the City of Jerusalem as well as in the occupied Palestinian territories, the brutal bombing that deliberately targeted civilians and facilities in the Gaza Strip, and the use of excessive force against them, holding Israel as the occupying power responsible for the consequences of the crimes and actions that constitute Flagrant violations of UN resolutions and international humanitarian law. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)