Aqsa Working Group Condemns Israel Crime To Ban the Adhan and Iftar in Al-Aqsa

Cileungsi, MINA – The Indonesian Humanitarian Organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) condemned the crimes of the Israeli army to ban the call to prayer and breaking the fast (Iftar) together at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, Al-Quds City (Jerusalem), Palestine.

“We strongly condemn the barbaric acts of Israel in this month of blessing and grace in the third most sanctified and revered Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in the world. Apart from violating human rights in carrying out their prayers, violating the status quo of Al-Aqsa according to international law, Zionist Israel also provokes Muslims worldwide,” the Chairman Presidium of AWG, M Anshorullah in a written statement on Friday.

“Israel actions are increasingly proving themselves to be immoral, apartheid, and racist entities. They only care, respect, respect themselves; the Jewish race. For them, other than Jews are people who need attention only as their servants. “Therefore, it is only natural for human beings who uphold human rights to stand on the racist apartheid entity at the same time support Al-Aqsa and Palestinian independence,” he said.

Anshor called on world leaders to do real efforts to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, forcing Israel, who daily injures the region, violate the sanctity and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also called on the Imam of Tarawih Prayers to do a qunut prayer at every last cycles of witir prayer in every tarawih prayer in congregation for the safety of Al-Aqsa, the Palestinian people in particular, and other oppressed Muslims. This call is also conveyed to Muslims who perform tarawih prayers individually.

Finally, he called on the Muslims and all elements of society who care about human values ​​to fulfill their social media timeline with the cry “Free Al Aqsa, Defend Palestine. Allah is the Greatest! #AlAqsaHaqquna – #FreePalestine – #IsraelApartheid ”. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)