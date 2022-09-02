Anies Expects JIF Can Boost Jakarta’s Economy, Investment Climate

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan expects Jakarta Investment Forum (JIF) 2022 can boost the economy and investment climate in the city.

“In this forum, the Jakarta Government invites various business actors so they can see the investment potential in this city,” said Anies in his opening speech on Thursday, September 1.

Theme of the event is “Investing in Resilience” integrated with the U20 Mayors Summit and in line with the DKI Jakarta Provincial Development Plan 2023-2026.

According to the Governor, investment in Jakarta is not only for Jakarta government projects but also for business activities that will provide more vacancy and improve Jakarta residents welfare.

Anies also explained the purpose of Jakarta’s development so it can be the consideration for investors to invest their money and he expected the event can be a space where the Jakarta government, investors, and companies can build intense interaction about infestation.

Beside seminars, there was a leader forum to discuss with interested investors and DKI Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, Jakarta Province Bank Indonesia Representative Office, Onny Widjanarko said the JIF 2022 was held at the right moment.

“JIF is held at the right moment because the economy of Jakarta and Indonesia are good compared to other countries, investments are starting to boost, and there are 15 projects that are not only growing and developing but also trending so they can attract the interest of investors from all over the world,” he added.

JIF 2022 was held on a hybrid basis and attended by 793 participants, including eight ambassadors of friendly countries from Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, South Africa, Qatar, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Representatives of Friendly Countries from the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherland, Kuwait, France, Denmark, Spain, Czech, Turkey, and others; as well as business actors, both from domestic and foreign also join the event.

In the JIF was participated by seven DKI Jakarta regional-owned enterprise i.e PT Transport Jakarta (TransJakarta), PT Jakarta Propertindo (JakPro), PT MRT Jakarta (Perseroda), Perumda Pembangunan Sarana Jaya, PT Kawasan Berikat Nusantara (KBN), Jakarta Industrial Estate. Pulogadung (JIEP), and the Jakarta Experience Board (JXB).(T/ri/RE1)

