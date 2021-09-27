An Austrian Muslim Woman Attacked For Wearing Hijab

Vienna, MINA – A Muslim women Baraa Bolat has been the target of racist attacks for wearing a headscarf in Austria capital, Vienna.

“It’s really disappoint for me, I don’t know how to react because this is the first time I’ve been in such a situation,” said Baraa Bolat, Anadolu Agency reported, on Sunday, September 26.

She told, the attack happened in city bus. She was spat on and received insulting comments, while the other passengers on the bus just stood as spectators.

“I’m not the first to be attacked, many women in hijab have had similar attacks by the same person,” Bolat said.

“I think, I must take action on this incident, and everyone should learn about it or ethnicity, lest anyone else experience a similar incident and this should not be ignored in any way,” she said.

Bolat propound a report to local police authority and legal proceedings were carried out.

She stressed that there should be more awareness-raising efforts to help others in need regardless of their different backgrounds. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)