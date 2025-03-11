American Support for Israel Hits 25-Year Low as Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

Washington, MINA+ A Gallup poll has revealed that American support for Israel has dropped to its lowest level in 25 years, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to the survey, only 46% of respondents said they sympathized more with Israelis than Palestinians, marking a significant decline. This figure is the lowest recorded since 2001 when support also stood at 51%.

At the same time, the percentage of Americans who sympathize with Palestinians has reached a record high of 33%, increasing by six percentage points from last year.

The poll was conducted between February 3 and 16, during the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The results also come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

During the visit, Trump proposed a controversial plan for a US-led takeover of Gaza, aiming to transform it into a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The survey highlighted strong partisan differences in attitudes toward the conflict. Republicans overwhelmingly sympathize with Israelis, with 75% expressing support, while only 10% sympathize with Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Democrats sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis by a nearly 3-to-1 ratio (59% vs. 21%). Independents’ views align more closely with the national average. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)