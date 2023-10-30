Algerian President: Palestinians are not Terrorists, But Defending Their Land

Gaza, MINA – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the Palestinians are not terrorists, they are defending their land and legitimate rights, Middle East Monitor reports.

Tebboune added on Sunday that the killings taking place in Gaza are war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Algerians, he explained, were also called “terrorists” when they rose up against brutal colonialism. He observed a minute’s silence to mourn and pay respect to the Palestinian killed in Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign against Gaza, which was launched on 7 October.

More than 8,005 Palestinians, including 3,324 children, 2,062 women and 460 elderly people, have been killed over the last three weeks, according to the Ministry of Health. An additional 114 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank over the same period, according to WAFA. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)