Al-Zaydani, 279-Year-Old Palestinian Historic Mosque, Threatened with Collapse

Jerusalem, MINA – Al-Zaydani Mosque, also known as Al-Omari, is at risk of progressive collapse, due to the acts of Judaization by the Israeli Government.

Al-Zaydani Mosque, located in the city of Tiberias, north of Palestine, is a historic mosque since 1948. This mosque is considered one of the most important historical and archaeological mosques in Palestine, because it was built 279 years ago.

Speaking to the PIC reporter, Birzeit University professor Jamal Amr explained, this is the last remaining Arab and Islamic landmark in Tiberias. Thus PIC reported on Saturday.

It was built in the 1740s by Zahir al-Omar al-Zaydani. Consists of a prayer room, foyer and minaret. Built with alternating white and black stones, typical of Zahir’s architectural style.

Although there have been renovations since it was first built in the 1740s, the mosque has retained its original design.

He stressed the historical importance of the Al-Zaydani mosque and its religious and civilizational symbolism which underscores the presence of Palestine and Islam in Palestine hundreds of years before the formation of the Israeli entity.

Today, he points out that the mosque is in real danger of collapsing because the Israeli authorities are deliberately preventing its restoration.

The Israeli municipality has also used the mosque as a warehouse for building materials, ignoring Palestinian city government demands for its restoration.

“The Al-Zaydani Mosque reflects Israel’s willful negligence and violation of Islam’s holiest sites,” Amr added.

The university professor underlined that Israel has destroyed several mosques in Palestinian towns and villages occupied in the 1948 war, including the western part of Jerusalem.

A study published by the Higher Follow-up Committee in Green Lines revealed that Israeli authorities have converted 18 mosques into Jewish synagogues.

The study also showed 40 mosques were demolished, closed or abandoned, while another 20 were turned into granaries, bars and restaurants.

Amr said the Israeli authorities have enacted a law to confiscate the property of Palestinians who forcibly leave their homeland.

“The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed the Act of Absence, under which Israel confiscates the buildings and property of Arab citizens (who have fled inside or outside the country),” he said.

“The same measures are being applied by Israel to many mosques and other places of prayer,” he added. (T/R7/P1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)