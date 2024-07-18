Al-Qassam Releases Footage of Ambush on Israeli Soldiers in Tal al-Hawa Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas released footage of four powerful ambushes carried out by its fighters in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City, Palestine.

Quoted from Al Mayadeen on Thursday, the ambushes targeted Israeli armored and infantry forces that attacked the neighborhood on the morning of July 8, 2024.

Several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which included explosive shaped charge (EFP) penetrators, large anti-personnel explosives, and unexploded Israeli bombs, were detonated in two different sectors in Tal al-Hawa.

The resistance showed continuous CCTV footage of the ambush points, near al-Amin Mosque, and direct orders were given to the fighters on the ground from the command room.

Al-Qassam fighters also launched a locally produced rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at an Israeli Humvee truck, which directly impacted the truck.

After nearly 280 days of war in Gaza, concentrated in the neighborhood of Gaza City, the footage marks yet another remarkable achievement by Palestinian Resistance fighters and Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, which demonstrated its ability to lead and control a large and important axis in the Gaza Strip, despite the onslaught of Israeli occupation forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)