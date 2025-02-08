SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Three Israeli Captives in Gaza

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Hamas armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades released three Israeli captives on Saturday in ceasefire deal of Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, Eli Sharabi, 52, Or Levy, 34, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56, have been released from a location in Deir-el Balah in central Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The prisoners were taken by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Hamas set up a stage in the town for the handover with dozens of masked fighters in attendance. In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Also Read: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

Ben Ami and Sharabi were both taken from Kibbutz Be’eri during a Hamas-led cross-border raid on October 7, 2023, and Levy was abducted that day from the Nova music festival. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

