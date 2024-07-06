Al-Qassam Brigades Attack Israeli Military Command Headquarters in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hm movement, announced an attack on the Zionist Israeli occupation forces’ headquarters in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“A large number of our mujahideen were able to attack the fortified enemy operations command headquarters in the southeastern neighborhood of Tal al-Sultan in Rafah city with anti-fortification bullets, anti-personnel bullets, sniper rifles, and medium machine guns,” Al-Qassam stated in a brief announcement on Friday, as reported by Quds Press.

According to the statement, the operation resulted in casualties and injuries among the Israeli occupation forces.

Al-Qassam also targeted the command and control positions of the Israeli occupation forces along the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, together with An-Nasser Brigades using several short-range missiles.

Al-Qassam Brigades has documented operations against Israeli occupation forces and vehicles since the start of the ground invasion on October 27 last year, with many operation details appearing in video clips.

Since October 7 last year, the Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in 38,011 martyrs and injuring 87,455 others, as well as displacing around 1.9 million people from the Gaza Strip population, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)