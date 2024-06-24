Al-Qassam Brigade Destroy Israeli Forces Vehicles with Missiles

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, continue their resistance against Israeli Zionist Forces and enemy vehicles using explosives, anti-personnel missiles, and by targeting enemy concentration with rockets and mortars on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Photo: Telegram)

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, continue their resistance against Israeli Zionist Forces and enemy vehicles using explosives, anti-personnel missiles, and by targeting enemy concentration with rockets and mortars.

It was disclosed by Al-Qassam Military media, issuing several reports about their mujahideen confronting Israeli Zionist forces on Sunday.

Palestine Information Center (Palinfo) reported that for 261 consecutive days, Al-Qassam have been resisting against Zionis forces and successfully killed and hundreds of officers and soldiers, as well as causing casualities.

Bombings have also continued on Zionist settlements and military locations in the Gaza Strip, alongside destruction of their military concentrations in various attack zones.

Al-Qassam confirmed that they, along with Al-Quds Brigades destroyed enemy soldiers and vehicles at Yabna camp in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, using mortars.

Al-Qassam also destroyed Zionist “Ovek Carpet” engineering vehicles with missile strikes west of Tal Zorob area in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, causing fires.

Palestinian fighters have also demolished Zionist troop concentrations penetrating the southern Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, with several mortars.

The Storm of Al-Aqsa Resistance, which began at dawn on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with a series of Mujahideen raids against illegal settlements and military locations in the Gaza Strip via land, sea, and air routes, has successfully resulted in hundreds of Zionist soldiers killed and captured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)