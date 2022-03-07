Al-Maliki: Palestine Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki through Palestinian TV broadcasts, conveyed his country’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are under pressure to take a stand regarding what is happening in Ukraine,” Al-maliki as quoted from MEMO on Monday.

“We are a country under occupation. We cannot take advantage of one side’s advantage at the expense of the other, and the impact that position has on us,” he added.

He, all countries to take a position in the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been criticized by the international community including the European Union, Britain and the US, thus imposing various economic sanctions against Moscow.

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)