Al-Aqsa is Desecrated: Does Judaism Allow Her to Be Semi-Naked in Sacred Religious Place?

By: Mohammad Shaaban, MINA Contributor in Palestine

The occupation is still not satisfied with its continuous incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its violations and oppression against Palestinians, as its crimes exceeded all religious and moral standards, in a blatant immoral scene that highly provoked Muslims in general and Palestinians in particular.

An Israeli settler published a picture of her half-naked in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on her personal account on Instagram, without any regard for the sanctity of the place she was in.

Its presence inside the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque was part of the Israeli settlers’ incursions into the place, as it happens on a daily basis.

The image of her half-naked angered the Palestinian people, as social media activists circulated it with displeasure at the severe danger threatening the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Spanish-origin Israeli settler commented on her photo, which appears at first glance to be an expression of religious tolerance and cultural exchange, but it is quite the opposite. She said, “Jewish, Islamic, Christian, and Armenian Quarters and the experience of the Holy Sepulcher are a mixture of wonderful cultures that catch your eyes.”

Her speech was not just an individual opinion, but a systematic Judaization policy followed by the occupation for years, in an attempt to erase the Islamic landmarks from the holy area, and to give the settlers the freedom to practice their beliefs and customs in this place.

The activists on social media sites considered it a serious matter that threatens the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in light of the repeated Israeli incursions into it, calling not to remain silent about what Al-Aqsa is being exposed to.

In the same context, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas confirmed that the extremist settler’s publishing of her semi-naked pictures in this holy place constitutes an unprecedented provocation to the feelings of the Palestinian people and the entire Arab and Islamic nation.

“The continued desecration of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation and its settlers reflects a Zionist disregard for all the official and popular Arab and Islamic systems,” said Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem.

For its part, the Palestinian Ahrar movement condemned the dangerous provocative scenes and the desecration of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by a Zionist settler with her obscene clothes.

The movement’s spokesman, Yasser Khalaf, stressed that “this step is the result of the continued international encouragement to the Zionist state that strives to impose its Judaization and settlement schemes on the Holy City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

For his part, researcher and political analyst Mustafa Al-Sawaf said, “Al-Aqsa Mosque and its squares are purer than being desecrated by such a Zionist whore. When she publishes such pornographic pictures, she wants to make a media reputation for herself, as well as she sends a clear message to everyone that she believes in nudity. This hideous image in a holy place reveals the falsehood and distortion of their religion.”

In light of this great anger towards the heinous crime committed by this settlement with the full support and protection of the occupation, the Palestinians are wondering whether the world will condemn this immoral act or it will remain in the condoned-by-world Israeli crimes file without prosecution of the occupation and holding it accountable.

Al-Sawaf added, “In these pictures that she published, she wants to tell us ‘Where are you while I am in your holy mosque. I reveal my semi-naked pictures. What are you doing? Will you denounce this through your media and statements, or will you have another position?’”

In light of this shameful international silence regarding the continuous Israeli violations against the Palestinians, the Palestinians feel great disappointment, as this world still uses double standards when it comes to the Palestinian cause.

In this context, the media activist, Obaid, said, expressing his anger at what happened, “For those who ask about Al-Aqsa, this is the state of Al-Aqsa. Are we Muslims satisfied seeing this scene? This is a flagrant violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Is there any dignity left for the nation after this scene of an Israeli-Spanish tourist publishing pictures of her half-naked in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque during incursions with settlers under the protection of the occupation police?”

It is worth noting that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions, except on Friday and Saturday, by Israeli settlers under the high protection of the occupation forces, while the occupation army continues to suppress Palestinian worshipers, obstruct their access to Al-Aqsa and issue deportation orders against them. (AKG/RE1)

