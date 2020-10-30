Al-Aqsa Awareness Week: Israel to Destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque Slowly

Jatinangor, MINA – Israeli occupation and the desire to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only carried out on the land on which the Palestinians are walking but also down to the underground.

The condition was conveyed by Heba Shehab in the third series of activities of the Al-Aqsa Awareness Week (AAW) on Wednesday, according to the official statement received by MINA.

Heba Shehab is a Palestinian woman who is also a student of Architectural Engineering at the Malaysian Islamic Science University (USIM).

On that occasion, she told how the efforts of the Israeli Zionist entity to try to build tunnels to dig the base of Al-Aqsa.

The basic excavation operation of the Al-Aqsa area was carried out in secret by the Israeli Occupation Authority, with the aim of building the Third Temple of Solomon, which is a sacred temple for Jews.

Al-Aqsa Awareness Week as the Al-Aqsa Reminder Week held by Smart 171 will take place on 26-30 October 2020. The agenda presents seminars, talk shows, film reviews, and a virtual running campaign for Palestine.

SMART 171 (Solidarity of Muslim for Al-Quds Retaken) is a community social institution that focuses on working in the field of patriarchy. Founded in May 2016, SMART 171 has a vision to become an NGO that strives to liberate Al-Quds and is active, tactical and synergistic.

“The Israeli government is keeping the excavation process a secret. There are tunnels that we can see now, but they are only a small representation of the excavation being carried out. It could be that there are more tunnels that have been built, but it is not known, ”said Heba.

Even the people above the excavation site (the Palestinians) do not know how many tunnels the Israeli government has built.

“The Israeli government acted arbitrarily and clearly committed illegal acts,” added Heba.

Heba also said that the Israeli Occupation Authority employed archaeologists to dig tunnels at the base of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and said that the tunnel was a historical site that had existed for a long time.

However, Heba replied, the news was a lie. In fact, there is no evidence that the tunnel is a historical site.

She regrets, there is no information about this excavation in the media around the world.

“Supposedly, information should be conveyed to the world community if there has been an excavation at the base of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and this is an offense because it will destroy the places of worship of Muslims,” ​​explained Heba. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)