Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Airfast Plane Incident Disrupts Flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air airplanes at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.

Denpasar, MINA – An Airfast Indonesia aircraft experienced a technical incident while landing at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, on Saturday (March 8), forcing a temporary runway closure for two hours from 10:15 to 12:10 WITA.

The disruption affected dozens of flights, causing delays and diversions that left hundreds of passengers stranded. Airport authorities worked with the airline to resolve the situation quickly and restore normal operations.

Airfast Indonesia, headquartered in Tangerang, was founded in 1971 as a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft services for Indonesia’s oil exploration industry. Since 1982, it has operated as a fully Indonesian-owned company, specializing in charter flights, contract operations, and aviation services for oil, mining, and construction sectors across Indonesia and beyond.

The airline also offers aerial mapping, survey flights, heli-logging, and medical evacuation services.[]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

 

