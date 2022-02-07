African Union Summit Cancels Israel Observer Status

Adis Ababa, MINA – The African Union summit has overturned the decision to grant Israel observer status in a pan-African organization, an Algerian source said on Sunday.

MEMO reported that Algeria participated in the two-day African Union (AU) summit, which opened in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Saturday.

“The summit decided to scrap the decision to grant Israel observer status in the AU,” the source of the Algerian delegation was quoted by the private TV channel Echorouk.

“The decision crowns the efforts of Algeria and other countries” to overturn the decision,” it added.

According to the source, a committee consisting of representatives from Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, DR Congo, Rwanda and Nigeria has been formed to make recommendations on this issue at the upcoming AU Summit.

There has been no confirmation from the statement of the Algerian source.

In July, Israel announced its ambassador to Ethiopia, Admasu Al-Ali, had submitted his credentials as an observer member at the AU, which was unilaterally accepted by Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chair of the AU Commission.

Several member states, notably Algeria and South Africa, protested Mahamat’s decision, saying they had not been consulted on the move.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)