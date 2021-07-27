African Union Remains Support Palestine, Though Israel Becomes an Observer

Algeria, MINA – Algeria stresses that the African Union’s recent decision to reinstate the Israeli occupation authority as an observer member will not affect the support of African organizations for the Palestinian cause.

“The recent decision made by the Chair of the African Union Commission to accept new observers (Israel) will not affect the strong and effective support of this continental organization to fight for a just Palestine,” Algeria’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

“The decision, which was taken without prior extensive consultation with all member states, does not have the ability or power to give legitimacy to the practices and behavior of the new Israeli observers,” the ministry added, according to the PIC.

The African Union announced last Wednesday (July 21) that it was reinstating Israel as an observer member, 19 years after it was ousted from the 55-member pan-African bloc under pressure by then Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi.

Israeli officials have been pushing for a seat in the African Union since its suspension shortly after the union body of African nations was created in 2002 as the successor to the Organization of African Unity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)