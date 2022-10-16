Adib: Mosque is Symbol of Unity

Banjar, MINA – Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Adib emphasized that the mosque is a symbol of unity.

“Therefore, it is important to make the mosque a center for soothing and tolerant religious symbols,” said Adib at the Media Center MTQ Taman Cahaya Bumi Selamat, Martapura, Banjar on Thursday.

Adib said that the Ministry of Religion has a mosque program for the Pioneer of Religious Moderation. Through this program, he said, mosques have a strong role to unite people with different backgrounds.

“The most important thing for us to do is make the mosque a center for soothing religious symbols, so that we have a special focus on mosques, namely encouraging mosques to have a strategic role in society,” he said.

He added that apart from being a symbol of unity and a center for soothing religious symbols, the mosque is also a center for economic and social empowerment.

“The mosque is not only a symbol of unity and a place of worship, but through this mosque it is also a center for economic empowerment and a center for social empowerment. Mosques have the potential to do that,” said the former Head of the West Java Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion. (T/RE1)

