Aceh’s Intellectual and Cultural Heritage Exhibited in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The intellectual and cultural heritage of Aceh is currently being showcased in Malaysia over a two-month period, celebrating the Islamic civilization of the Malay World. The exhibition, titled “The Glory of Islamic Civilization in the Malay World and the Islamic World”, is held at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia (IAMM) from May to June 2025.

Original manuscripts from the Aceh Sultanate are on display in the museum’s main gallery, drawing attention to the rich historical and intellectual contributions of Aceh.

Acehnese manuscript collector Tarmizi A. Hamid expressed pride in Aceh’s presence at this prestigious exhibition.

“As soon as you enter the manuscript gallery, the name Aceh is clearly visible, along with authentic manuscripts that reflect the greatness of our ancestors’ civilization,” said Tarmizi, accompanied by Tgk. Fathurrahman and Hasan Basri M. Nur, PhD, a lecturer from the Faculty of Da’wah and Communication at UIN Ar-Raniry.

One of the featured collections is Tajus Salatin, a classic Acehnese book widely recognized as an Islamic-Malay political encyclopedia. “This book illustrates deep political thought, leadership ethics, and social structure in the Islamic governance system during Aceh’s golden era,” Tarmizi explained.

In addition to manuscripts, the exhibition also features dozens of ancient Qur’anic manuscripts from Aceh. These display distinctive illumination patterns dominated by gold, dark blue, and maroon, adorned with elegant symmetrical floral motifs. This style is known among philologists as a strong identity of Acehnese Qur’anic manuscripts, reflecting a once-thriving center of Qur’an transcription.

“The beauty and intellectual richness seen in these manuscripts are recognized globally. This is evidence that Aceh was once a beacon of Islamic knowledge and art in Southeast Asia,” he added.

During his visit to Malaysia and Thailand, Tarmizi also discussed potential collaborations with Islamic museum curators to build synergy with the Aceh Manuscript Museum (Rumoh Manuskrip Aceh) he manages in Banda Aceh.

He called on the Aceh Government, particularly under the leadership of Muzakir Manaf Fadhlullah, to support the preservation of this heritage through education. “It’s time for Aceh’s golden history to be formally reintroduced into the curricula of elementary to university levels,” Tarmizi urged.

Amid the strong currents of globalization, the splendor of Aceh’s heritage, now admired worldwide, signals that our cultural and intellectual identity is still alive awaiting revival by the next generation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

