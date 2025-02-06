Aceh as a Victim of Intolerance Framing: Activist

Banda Aceh, MINA – Aceh province has been a victim of negative framing as an intolerant region in religious life for years. Many parties outside Aceh, both at the national and international levels, have pushed the narrative that Aceh is a closed-off region that imposes Islamic law on its non-Muslim population.

This was stated by Hasan Basri M. Nur, a lecturer in the Islamic Communication and Broadcasting Program (KPI) at the Faculty of Da’wah and Communication, UIN Ar-Raniry, during his scientific oration in front of hundreds of graduates and academics at the UIN Ar-Raniry Auditorium on Tuesday.

Hasan Basri, who recently completed his viva (dissertation defense) for his PhD program at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), presented the findings of his research on interfaith social relations in Aceh, particularly between Muslim residents and followers of other religions.

“There is an impression that Aceh has been deliberately framed as intolerant by certain parties outside Aceh. This is detrimental to Aceh, especially in the tourism, investment, and education sectors,” said Hasan Basri, an activist with the Journalists Caucus for Islamic Sharia (KWPSI).

“In reality, the situation on site is far from the framing that has been constructed. Non-Muslim communities in Aceh are free to practice their religions, conduct business, and engage in politics, education, and culture,” explained Hasan, who previously taught at UIN Sunan Gunung Djati Bandung.

He added that Christian churches, Catholic churches, Hindu temples, and Buddhist monasteries are available and stand majestically in Banda Aceh and other districts/cities with non-Muslim populations.

“In Banda Aceh, specifically, there is a main road where four monasteries and twin churches stand side by side,” he revealed.

Hasan also highlighted the role of the media in shaping negative opinions about Aceh. He mentioned that whenever a non-Muslim resident is caned, national and international media immediately report that the Qanun Jinayah (Islamic Sharia) is being forced upon them without further investigation.

“In reality, these non-Muslim residents voluntarily subjected themselves to the Qanun Jinayah for violations they committed. They were caned and immediately released without needing to serve in prison,” Hasan explained.

Hasan Basri M. Nur proposed several strategic steps to address the framing of Aceh as intolerant, including:

The local government must resolve existing issues, especially in Aceh Singkil, Sangso Bireuen, and other areas. Academics should conduct more research on tolerance in Aceh, compile it into books, and disseminate it through bookstores and academic journals. Graduates of Da’wah and Communication at UIN Ar-Raniry should actively write in the media from the perspective of tolerance in Aceh. Upload positive videos and narratives about religious life in Aceh on social media. The government and universities should regularly organize major events in Aceh, such as the National Sports Week (PON), conferences, and tourism events.

Hasan also proposed that Aceh reclaim its position as a center for Islamic education in Southeast Asia, as it was during the era of the Aceh Darussalam Sultanate. He mentioned that the Aceh Darussalam Kingdom once served as a hub for Islamic education in the Malay world through Baiturrahman University.

“In Aceh, there are several manuscript repositories, including the Rumoh Manuskrip Aceh owned by Tarmizi A. Hamid in Ie Masen Kayee Adang,” he said.

Hasan added that Muslim communities in Malaysia and Southern Thailand (Patani, Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla, and Satun) have been yearning to study in Aceh.

“I heard this directly from several community leaders in Pattani and Yala, Thailand,” said Hasan.

Several private universities in Aceh, such as USM, UBBG, Unaya, and Unida, have even offered tuition-free programs for students from Thailand. “The Faculty of Agriculture at Unimal will also offer a similar program in 2025, including free dormitories,” he said.

Hasan concluded his presentation by inviting local governments and universities to collaborate in formulating strategies to make Aceh a primary destination for Islamic education in Southeast Asia.

“In addition to its glorious history during the Sultanate era, Aceh also has special privileges in education under Law No. 44 of 1999. These two factors can be important assets for Aceh’s revival,” he emphasized. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

