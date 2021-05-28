About 40,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – It is estimated that 40,000 Palestinian worshipers perform Friday prayers in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem amidst tight Israeli security on Friday.

The Director General of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, Azzam al-Khatib, as quoted by Palinfo, said that the worshipers started arriving at the Islamic holy site from the early hours of the morning.

The Israeli occupation police erected roadblocks at all entrances to Jerusalem’s Old City, checked the IDs of Palestinians and prohibited some of them from continuing to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

