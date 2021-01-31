A Village in Ramallah on Lockdown over British Mutation of Coronavirus

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Laila Ghannam, ordered on Sunday a full lockdown of the village of Al-Taybeh in the governorate over new infections of the British mutation of coronavirus, WAFA reported.

She said the lockdown decision came at the recommendation of the health directorate in the governorate, which also recommended that preventive medicine teams conduct a survey to identify all those who have come into contact with patients of the highly infectious British mutation in the village.

On Saturday, Governor of Bethlehem Kamel Hamid ordered stricter lockdown regulations in the governorate after two cases of the British mutation were discovered there.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has so far recorded 28 cases of the British mutant of COVID-19 in Palestine, believed to have come from Israel.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)