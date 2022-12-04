A Rocket of Palestinian Resistance Hits Jewish Settlement Area

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening announced that a Palestinian resistance rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a Jewish settlement area.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said a loud explosion was heard in the Jewish settlement of Kibbutz Kfar Izza, while the Israeli occupation forces were investigating the matter.

An Israeli occupation army spokesperson confirmed that warning sirens had been activated in an open area on the northern border of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palinfo, so far no Palestinian has claimed responsibility for the rocket shooting.

The announcement of the downing of the rocket from the Gaza Strip comes at a time of increasing crimes by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, including field executions that led to the deaths of 10 citizens within 80 hours. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)