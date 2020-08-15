A Palestinian Three Years Old Becomes Victims of Israeli Bombing Attack

Gaza, MINA – A three-year-old girl and another woman were injured in the bombing of the Israeli occupation army into the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Safa as quoted by MINA reported that a girl and a woman were injured in two separate attacks on the center and the northern Gaza Strip.

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment, while Palestinian medical staff described their condition as not severe.

The source said the three-year-old girl had been taken to the Al-Aqsa Syuhada Hospital in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip, as a result of drone attacks and warplanes on a location adjacent to residents’ homes in the east, Al-Bureij Camp.

He pointed out that a woman was lightly injured in an attack on agricultural land in the Izbat area of ​​Beit Hanoun city in the northern Gaza Strip. As flames broke out at the bombing site, several civil defense officers jumped in to extinguish the fire.

According to the source, Israeli warplanes bombed agricultural land several times, near the education area in the city of Beit Lahia, along with artillery fire and other drones at a field control point northwest of the city.

He added that Israeli warplanes also bombed the new port area, northwest of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The sources confirmed significant material losses in and around the bombed sites. (T/RE1)

