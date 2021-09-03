A Palestinian Killed by Israeli Force During “Night Confusion” Activities in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian medical sources announced the death of a Palestinian youth on Thursday, as a result of injuries he sustained during the “night confusion” activities in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that a 26-year-old man died this evening of wounds he sustained in the abdomen, during the “Night Confusion” activities east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

The ministry added that 15 civilians were wounded, including five children, in the eastern areas of the Gaza Strip.

It was explained that among the injuries, five were shot by live bullets, one of them serious, to a child east of Rafah, and four moderate ones, in addition to 10 light injuries from shrapnel and tear gas canisters.

This evening, thousands of young people participated in the “night confusion” activities at five border points along the border strip in the eastern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces opened fire with automatic weapons, and fired gas bombs and sound bombs at the youths and the media that covered them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)