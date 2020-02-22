A Palestinian Boy Lost His Eye by Israeli Force Shot

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian boy lost his left eye after being shot by Israeli forces.

“Malek (Issa) suffered serious injuries. He escaped death, but lost his sight in the left eye,” the father said through a video released by a non-government group, Wadi Hilweh Information Center, thus quoted from Republika on Saturday, February 22.

“He was declared to have recovered from a brain injury, but could no longer see in his left eye, even if it was not removed, because it was bleeding internally.”

“There is a risk of total eradication from the eye, in that case the hospital was unable to heal the deep wound in the left eye,” he said.

The eight-year-old boy was injured on Saturday in Isawiya City, Jerusalem, returning from school with his brother when Israeli occupation forces opened fire. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)