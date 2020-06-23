A Palestinian Artist Describe Israel’s Annexation on Painting

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian artist Khadeeja Bisharat paints a view of bulldozers and destruction, a reflection of the fear that might occur in the isolated Bedouin community if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.

“This affects our psychological well-being and the welfare of our children. Will they allow residents to stay? Will they destroy their home? ” Bisharat (37) said from a Bedouin camp in the northern Jordan Valley, quoted by Middle East Monitor.

About 15,000 Palestinians live in small camps spread across the Jordan Valley. Israel has promised to extend the blockade of the region – about 30 percent of the West Bank, a cabinet-level discussion about steps to begin July 1.

Bisharat expressed her fears and uncertainties through paintings, including watercolors depicting women gathering around a destroyed house and views of bulldozers approaching the Bedouin hut.

“I tried to convey a message about how the work affected us, the violations we experienced,” said the mother of three children.

The Israeli occupation authority seized the West Bank in the 1967 war. An Israeli military post, near a Jewish settlement in Hamra, looked down on the Bisharat community from a nearby hilltop.

She said he felt under siege, far from the area under the control of the Palestinian Authority, and affected by the demolition of the Israeli agricultural shack that was founded by his community.

Peace Now, an Israeli advocacy group that opposes Jewish settlement policies, said most Palestinians to build houses without permission were denied.

Bisharat’s husband, Mahmoud, said their community would fight Israel’s annexation.

“Even if it is forced on us, we will fight in every way we have,” she stressed. (T/R7/RE1)

