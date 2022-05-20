A Memorizer Quran from Central Java Becomes Imam Mosque in UAE

Jakarta, MINA – The opportunity to pursue a career and gain knowledge abroad is the desire of many people, let alone being able to make the country’s name proud on the world stage.

Muhammad Khoirussani, a Quran memorizer from Boyolali, Central Java, has served as the imam of the Bilal bin Rabah mosque in Ra’sul Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2017 until now.

In the webinar on Islamic Questions (OBSESI) with the theme of Disseminating the Selection of UAE Mosque Imams, Khairussani admitted that he got many facilities and experiences during his stay in the UAE. Apart from spiritually, he also had the opportunity to improve his religious knowledge.

“Ministries in the UAE have special programs to improve the quality of imams, such as qiraah, sanad, and general studies that discuss books by scholars,” he said at an event broadcast through the Bimas Islam TV youtube channel, in a press release.

From a financial point of view, the UAE government is very detailed and pays attention to the welfare of the mosque’s imams. “Here there are three ranks namely musyrif (companion), muezzin, imam, and the highest level is imam jami. Even though there is a difference in salary at each level, but Alhamdulillah, the welfare of all of them is borne by him,” he explained.

“We also get health insurance facilities, decent housing, and a number of other facilities that make my wife and children comfortable living here,” he said.

In addition, he also claimed to have learned valuable lessons about culture and how to do muamalah from Arabs.

“Alhamdulillah, we got very decent facilities and guaranteed all our needs, so the priests here focus on carrying out their duties. So we invite all Quran memorizers in Indonesia, don’t be afraid to take part in the UAE,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)