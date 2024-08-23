A House in Northern Israel Hit by Rocket fired from Lebanon

Jerusalem, MINA – A house in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel was hit by a rocket fired from southern Lebanon on Thursday, the Israeli media reported, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to the public broadcaster, KAN, a house in the Zarit settlement was “directly hit” and sustained material damage due to a rocket fired from southern Lebanon, with no casualties reported.

The broadcaster also noted that sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in several statements that by 1600 GMT on Thursday, it carried out 12 attacks on soldiers and military sites in northern Israel, including targeting buildings used by soldiers in the Zarit settlement.

The Lebanese group said it also targeted buildings used by Israeli troops in the Manara and Metula settlements and shelled the Israeli Biranit barracks with heavy artillery.

It said that it targeted the Marj, Ghajar, and Malkia military sites with artillery shells and “appropriate” weapons, as well as the Al-Samaqa site with rockets.

Additionally, the group claimed to have struck Israeli soldiers stationed around the Metula site and the Avivim barracks with “appropriate weapons.”

The group also claimed that it carried out a drone strike on Israeli soldiers stationed in the Kiryat Shmona settlement and targeted spy equipment at the Jabal Al-Alam military site.

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks, especially after the July 30 assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed over 40,200 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)