At Least 30 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Hit Upper Galilee: Israel

Gaza, MINA – Israel on Saturday said 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon, landing in open areas in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli occupation army said “about 30 shells were fired from Lebanon and fell in the Metat area in the Upper Galilee without causing injuries.”

“Following airstrikes on multiple rocket-launching platforms last night (Friday), Israeli fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah rocket-launch platform in the Yater area (Bint Jbeil District in southern Lebanon) during the night,” said the army, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli private Channel 12 said the rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the Mount Meron illegal settlement in northern Israel.

On Saturday morning, air raid sirens were activated in Metat illegal settlement and Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee, warning of rocket fire.

Hezbollah confirmed it launched Katyusha rockets at the Israeli military base on Mount Neria.

In a statement, the group said its forces “fired salvos of Katyusha rockets at the Mount Neria military base.”

It said the attack was “in response to the Israeli enemy’s assaults on southern villages and peaceful homes, especially the recent attack on the village of Froun.”

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging near-daily fire across the border since the conflict in Gaza that started last October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)