90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

London, MINA – Over 90 American and international organizations have expressed their rejection of US President Donald Trump’s plan to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the organizations called Trump’s plan an attempt at ethnic cleansing, a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and an immoral act.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed website quoted the organizations in their signed statement, which read, “We oppose any efforts to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, and we support the statements issued by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League, which firmly reject Trump’s actions.”

The statement added that Trump’s declaration violated the Fourth Geneva Convention, which under Article 49 prohibits “the forcible transfer, either individually or in mass, and deportation of protected persons from occupied territories to the territory of the Occupying Power or to that of any other country, whether occupied or not, whatever the motive.”

Also Read: Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

The statement pointed out that the Gaza Strip, home to millions of Palestinians, faces a dire humanitarian situation due to the ongoing bombing and blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation for decades.

The statement called on the international community to take a firm stance against any efforts to alter the demographic map of the region through violence.

It emphasized that the US has no right to impose its decisions on the Palestinian people in Gaza and cannot force other countries to participate in their relocation.

“While acknowledging the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza due to the total destruction caused by Israel, we stress that if essential services cannot be provided within Gaza, its residents must be able to access them within the historic boundaries of Palestine, and their right to return must be guaranteed,” the statement continued.

Also Read: Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

The organizations affirmed that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, and any participation in their relocation violates international legal principles, undermines the rules-based international order, and damages the global reputation of the United States. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Awaits Arab Plan for Gaza