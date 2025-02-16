SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

5 Views

United States President Donald Trump.

London, MINA – Over 90 American and international organizations have expressed their rejection of US President Donald Trump’s plan to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the organizations called Trump’s plan an attempt at ethnic cleansing, a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and an immoral act.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed website quoted the organizations in their signed statement, which read, “We oppose any efforts to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, and we support the statements issued by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League, which firmly reject Trump’s actions.”

The statement added that Trump’s declaration violated the Fourth Geneva Convention, which under Article 49 prohibits “the forcible transfer, either individually or in mass, and deportation of protected persons from occupied territories to the territory of the Occupying Power or to that of any other country, whether occupied or not, whatever the motive.”

Also Read: Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

The statement pointed out that the Gaza Strip, home to millions of Palestinians, faces a dire humanitarian situation due to the ongoing bombing and blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation for decades.

The statement called on the international community to take a firm stance against any efforts to alter the demographic map of the region through violence.

It emphasized that the US has no right to impose its decisions on the Palestinian people in Gaza and cannot force other countries to participate in their relocation.

“While acknowledging the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza due to the total destruction caused by Israel, we stress that if essential services cannot be provided within Gaza, its residents must be able to access them within the historic boundaries of Palestine, and their right to return must be guaranteed,” the statement continued.

Also Read: Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

The organizations affirmed that Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, and any participation in their relocation violates international legal principles, undermines the rules-based international order, and damages the global reputation of the United States. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Awaits Arab Plan for Gaza

Tag90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump's Plan over Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • 21 minutes ago
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Europe

US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 07:13 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:09 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us