76 Foreign Professors Collaborate Indonesia at WCP 2021

Jakarta, MINA – As 76 foreign professors, including diaspora and 11 domestic professors join collaborate at the Indonesian World Class Professor (WCP) 2021 which aims to develop research and international publications.

“I congratulate the world-class professors who have interacted for the past six months to develop research and publications. Hopefully, all of this will have an impact on the community, not only campuses but the wider community,” said the Acting Director General of Diktiristek, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) Nizam at the event of Annual WCP in Jakarta on Thursday.

Nizam hopes that professors will continue to be active in scientific work to produce publications, moreover, promotions are also measured from publications.

He also revealed, over the last six years, international journal publications from Indonesia have increased more than six times.

“Previously, international journal publications were from 8 thousand per year, this year it has been above 50 thousand per year,” said Nizam.

According to him, it happened because of the enthusiasm, sincerity to work scientifically and produce publications. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)