7.2 M Earthquake Hits Northeast Japan
Miyagi, MINA – An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude rocked northeast Japan on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the devastating earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m. local time (0909GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).
JMA issued a tsunami warning in the area after the earthquake.
The earthquake was also felt in the capitals of Tokyo, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Fukushima, Saitama and Aomori. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)