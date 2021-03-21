7.2 M Earthquake Hits Northeast Japan

Miyagi, MINA – An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude rocked northeast Japan on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the devastating earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m. local time (0909GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

JMA issued a tsunami warning in the area after the earthquake.

The earthquake was also felt in the capitals of Tokyo, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Fukushima, Saitama and Aomori. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)