54 more Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army in Gaza, Bringing Death Toll to 34,151

Gaza, MINA – At least 54 more Palestinians were killed and 104 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 54 martyrs and 104 injured during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 34,151 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,084 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/R3/RE1)

