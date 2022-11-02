40 Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails Start Hunger Strike

West Bank, MINA – Forty prisoners in the Israeli Ofer and Negev prisons informed their prison administrations that they went on a hunger strike on Tuesday.

The detainees’ protest came following the prison administration’s disavowal of a recent agreement that was reached to limit the administrative detention of the Palestinian detainee, Raed Rayan, who had been on a hunger strike for 113 days, MEMO reported.

Local media recently reported that the Israeli intelligence had, however, issued a six-month new administrative detention order against Rayan, who has been held behind bars since 3 November 2021.

The striking prisoners were reported to be members of the Fatah and Popular Front Movements.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)