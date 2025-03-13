29 Illegal Buildings Sealed in Upper Watershed in Bekasi to Prevent Floods

Bekasi, MINA – The Ministry of Forestry has sealed 29 illegal buildings in the upper Watershed of Bekasi (DAS), West Java, to protect the environment and prevent flooding caused by unregulated development.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni emphasized that the Bekasi Watershed is a key water source for the region. Its upper area plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, particularly in preventing floods and droughts. However, unchecked land conversion and illegal construction have severely impacted the area in recent years.

A ministry-led survey uncovered numerous illegal structures violating spatial planning and forest conservation laws. These unauthorized developments have contributed to river sedimentation, reduced water absorption, and increased flood risks downstream.

“The owners of these illegal buildings will be summoned for investigation. If serious violations are found, we will take legal action,” the minister stated.

Illegal construction in protected watershed areas poses severe environmental risks, including:

Erosion and sedimentation, disrupting river flow

Higher flood risk, due to shrinking water absorption zones

Clean water shortages, as the natural ecosystem is damaged

Sealing these 29 illegal buildings is a crucial step in restoring the watershed’s ecological balance. The government hopes this action sends a clear message that environmental violations will not be tolerated.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

