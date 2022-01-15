257 Houses Damaged by M 6.6 Earthquake in Banten

Pandeglang, MINA – Operations and Control Center (Pusdalops) of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported on Saturday as of 00.25 a.m as many as 257 housing units were damaged after the M 6.6 earthquake in Pandeglang Regency, Banten Province.

BNPB detailed that the most damage data was in Pandeglang Regency with a total of 26 units of heavily damaged houses, 33 units of moderate damage, 131 minor damage, including 10 schools, 1 puskesmas, 1 factory, 1 government office, 1 place of worship and 1 place of business.

Serang Regency reported that 16 housing units were moderately damaged. Then in Lebak Regency there were 12 units of houses that were heavily damaged, 3 units were moderately damaged, 21 were slightly damaged and 3 units were school buildings. In addition, it was also reported that one resident suffered minor injuries due to the earthquake.

Furthermore, in Sukabumi Regency there were 3 units of moderately damaged houses and 6 units of lightly damaged houses and in Bogor Regency there were 8 moderately damaged houses.

Meanwhile, the earthquake shaking centered at 7.21 South Latitude and 105.05 East Longitude at a depth of 40 kilometers was felt strongly for 2-4 seconds in 11 locations in the western region of Java Island and South Sumatra Island. The shock caused people to rush out of the room to save themselves from unwanted things.

As an anticipation, BNPB urges the public to avoid cracked or damaged buildings caused by the earthquake. It is also recommended that the public remain calm and ensure that official information comes from an accountable party. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)