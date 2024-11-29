2,500 Children in Gaza Need Medical Treatment

Gaza, MINA – UNICEF spokesman Kazem Abu Khalaf announced that 2,500 children in the Gaza Strip are in dire need of medical assistance, Palinfo reported.

In a press statement on Thursday, he noted that “the situation in northern Gaza is very difficult and tragic, and is getting worse,” indicating that 30% of children in Gaza suffer from acute malnutrition.

Abu Khalaf revealed that 95% of schools that accommodate displaced people in Gaza have been completely destroyed. On October 26, UNICEF reported that the level of medical assistance to children from Gaza had dropped from 296 to 22 per month after the Israeli occupation of the Rafah border on May 7.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization confirmed that 14,000 injured people in Gaza needed medical assistance. The organization stressed that the health care system in Gaza has “collapsed, and there is no longer a place for those in need of specialized medical care.”

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army, with full American support, has been waging a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 149,000 people being martyred and injured, most of whom are children and women, with more than 10,000 people missing. This has led to massive destruction and famine that has left dozens of children and the elderly dead, marking one of the worst global humanitarian disasters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)