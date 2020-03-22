150.000 Coronavirus Test Kits from China Arrives in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian special spokesperson for coronvirus (Covid-19) handling Achmad Yurianto, said that as 150,000 coronavirus test kits from China arrived on Sunday, March 22.

As of Sunday afternoon, the corona test was still on Natuna Island where the Indonesian Army plane carrying from Shanghai, China. Upon arrival in Jakarta, the test equipment will soon be distributed to all regions.

“Certainly this will be larger, more massive, we will immediately implement it because we are grateful that 150 thousand of these test kits, today in Indonesia were picked up yesterday by using a Hercules plane to China,” Yuri said during a press conference at the Office BNPB, Jakarta on Sunday.

Yuri explained that his party would first test the risk groups.

“For example, when there are positive cases being treated in hospitals, we will conduct a search of colleagues who have close contact opportunities, all of us will be tested,” Yuri said.

He added everyone who received negative results through a screening test, the Government asked the concerned to implement a system of distance keeping or social distancing. Post negative results do not reflect a person does not have an infection.

“We understand that the rapid test, the basic rapid test is to see the response in the blood from Covid-19 infection. So, in infections that are still in the range before 6-7 days, of course the immune response has not appeared even though there is an infection in his body,” he said.

When the screening test showed that someone was positive, Yuri stated that it would be followed up with an examination through the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).

PCR is an examination with viral nucleic acid amplification technology to determine the presence or absence of the virus and to determine the genotype of a virus.

“When the results are found positive, we will re-examine it by PCR,” Yuri said.

He added that the Government in the near future will also bring in new corona test equipment in large numbers. It is targeted that 1 million corona test can be imported.

“Not too long before we will bring a larger number so that our target is 1 million kits to examine groups at risk,” Yuri said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)