146 Died on Halloween Celebration in South Korea

Seoul, MINA – At least 146 people were reported dead at a Halloween celebration party in the Itaweon area, Seoul, the capital of South Korea on Saturday night.

Al-Jazeera reported that the victims were held captive for cramming into a large crowd on a narrow street during Halloween celebrations near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area. They allegedly died from shortness of breath to heart problems.

The local Fire Service said the death toll could still increase considering that as many as 150 others suffered injuries, ranging from moderate to severe.

Footage on social media showed many victims lying on the pavement as officers and residents carried out assistance to help the victims.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol chaired an emergency meeting after this tragedy.

He said in a statement that officials should ensure prompt treatment for those injured and that the safety of the celebration venue should be reviewed.

Local media said about 100,000 people headed to Itaewon for Halloween celebrations in the Itaweon area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)