11 Ulema from Palestine Participate Ramadan Safari in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in collaboration with the Indonesian National Amil Zakat Agency (Baznas) held a Ramadan Safari 1445 H with the theme “Wealing the Wounds of Palestine: Ramadan with Palestine”, involving 11 ulemas from Palestine.

Chairman of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLN-KI) Prof. Dr. H. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, said that the Ramadan Safari would take Palestinian ulama to 11 provinces in Indonesia, he said at the Ceremonial Welcoming Delegation of Palestinian Sheikhs, in Jakarta on Sunday.

He said that the Ramadan Safari program was implemented in 60 mosques in each province, with the agenda of conveying the latest information on the Palestinian struggle, regarding the virtues of Ramadan and raising donations.

“This is part of the MUI’s efforts to help the Palestinian struggle. Indonesia will not stop helping the Palestinian people’s struggle until Palestine becomes independent. “Therefore, the support of the Indonesian Government and the Indonesian people must be firmly united for the future of Palestine,” he said.

Deputy Chair of Ramadan Safari Activities, Dr. K.H. M. Cholil Nafis, who is also Chair of the MUI for Da’wah, said that the Ramadhan Safari activity was also intended to further strengthen the brotherhood between the two nations, Indonesia and Palestine.

The 11 provinces that the Palestinian sheikhs will visit on the Ramadan Safari are:

Jakarta 1: Sheikh Dr. Sameeh K.A. Hajjaj. Jakarta 2: Shaykh Ahmad Mohamad Said Mokalalaty. Banten: Shaykh Ahmad Bilal Hashem Abuzaid. West Java: Shaykh Ibrahim Mahmoud Mustafa Abu Mahmoud. Central Java: Shaykh Fayez S. A. Elyaseh. East Java: Shaykh Hamza Khaled Mahmoud Abdallah. Riau: Shaykh Sadeq Yasser Aqlaae. Riau Islands: Shaykh Ahmad Hassan Muhammad Husain. South Sulawesi: Shaykh Wesam Hasan Soliman Hassan Zaurob. South Kalimantan: Shaykh Moutashem Nawaf Harafsheh. West Kalimantan: Shaykh Belal N.S. Abujazar. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)